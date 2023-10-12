Naomi Florence Mericle Elsworth "Nonie"

Nonie was born on February 8, 1941 in Forest County, Mole Lake-Crandon, Wisconsin, to the late Charles Mericle and Tillie Lydia Ackley Learned Mericle. Her mother, Tillie, had been married at a young age to Charles Learned and from that union, they had 6 children together. In the late 1930’s, Tillie remarried to another Charles, Charles Mericle, and from that union, 5 more children came into world. Nonie was the 8th of 11 children, which meant when she arrived, a couple of her older siblings have already moved out to start their own families and careers, with her oldest brother, Charles, joining the military. Nonie grew up with lots of cousins around and between her own siblings to learn from or to help care for, she was always surrounded by love and friendship. She learned at a young age to make birch bark baskets from the trees that grow plentiful in her neighborhood, to fish and hunt for food, tanned the animal hides, pick, and harvest wild rice, which is a major staple on their reservation.

When she was around 15 years old, she and a few of her family members left the Mole Lake Indian Reservation to spread their wings of gaining greater knowledge and the pursuit of employment in the Golden State of California. She lived in some not so good areas of Los Angeles at first, they moved around a couple times until her family settled down near and around in the San Fernando Valley. She became a young mother at the age of 17 to Michael Allen Corhan, who was always loved and cared for despite the challenges Nonie and he faced as an infant when he suffered a couple seizures that caused some developmental delays, but he always had the biggest smile on his face, and still does. In 1960, Nonie met and fell in love with Gary Allen DeWitt, they married and from this union, 3 more children were born, Juli Anne, Gary Edward, and little David O. They unfortunately divorced after 7 years of marriage and Nonie was left with 4 young children to raise on her own and she moved them to live in a nicer neighborhood of Granada Hills. She worked odd jobs and even waitressed at night to keep her kids fed, clothed, and provide a comfortable home for them. She taught each of her children to respect and take care for what they had and they all learned to never say “I’m bored” because when they did, she always found something for them to do; with 4 kids, there was always something to do! Nonie did her best in raising her children and taking them to church most Sundays teaching them the love of our Heavenly Father and his Son, our Savior, Jesus Christ. She always strived to raise her children to best of her abilities and keeping them safe under the challenges of being a single parent. She was a hard worker and she instilled those same qualities in each of her children.

While working and pursuing her GED in the mid-1970s, Nonie met a young man, Alan C. Elsworth, they fell in love and he accepted her 4 young children as part of the whole family package. They remained living in a few cities in the Southern California, San Fernando Valley region until 1977, when both of their careers took a turn of employment downsizing and budget cuts. They decided to take the advice of one of her younger sisters, Betty Dougherty, who lived back east in Churchton, Maryland, to start again in planting their roots in Maryland. Nonie quickly found a house to rent in Franklin Manor and within a few months, Alan, Juli, Eddie, and David joined her. Nonie and Alan felt it best for her son, Michael, to stay behind in California living with her sister, Judy Anaya, for him to maintain stability in the education program he was excelling in. She took a couple jobs within the area until she was finally selected as a purchasing agent at the Bureau of Indian Affairs with the Department of Interior in Washington, DC. She worked there until she retired in 2000.

When Nonie and Alan’s marriage ended in 1990, she chose to reactivate and restrengthen her faith and personal growth in the church she left behind in California. She found housing in and around the boundaries of the then Calvert Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She quickly fell in love with the friends she made and with the added support from her daughter and her 2 young daughters accompanying her, they each established a new way of personal and spiritual growth, and strength of family. Nonie has been a member of the now Calvert Ward for more than 30 years and she has loved every calling and every friendship she has developed.

Nonie always found time to use her talents of making and selling Native American beaded jewelry and headdresses for powwow dancers, some items she kept because she felt they were not good enough to sell; which everything she made was beautiful. She mastered the art of making and designing dream catchers, when making them as a gift for someone she knew and loved, she would design it with her personal touch to suit that individual. So, if you ever received one of her dream catchers, treasure it; she made it just for you. She also enjoyed painting. She even handmade Mandellas, Spirit Sheilds, and hooped wall hangings of leather and yarn. Whether it was choosing to express artistic color rendering on the walls within the various homes she has lived in or hanging her artwork pieces of canvas, she took pride in showing them off. She also tried to share her gifts and talents with her children, her grandchildren, and her great-granddaughter, Lilly. While living at Calvert Pines, she mastered a stronger interest in ceramics and was meticulous in painting each piece with patience and perfection. She treasured her friendships and advice with many of the people she meet throughout the years in her ceramics group. The week before she passed, she commented on how she did not get to finish the 3 items she wanted to enter at this year’s Calvert County Fair, she always looked forward to sharing her accomplished pieces of art, and most years, she won a ribbon or two.

Nonie is survived by her 4 children: Michael Allen Corhan (Cindy) of Dallas, Oregon, Juli Anne DeWitt Tolson (Charles) of Coltons Point, Maryland, Gary Edward “Eddie” DeWitt (Dona) of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and David O DeWitt (Lynn) of Churchton, Maryland; her 7 grandchildren: Daniel Wayne Tolson (Pam), Jennifer Anne Tolson, Laura Robin Prettyman (Jacob), Eric Scott Lampert (Aletha), Hannah Irene DeWitt, Emily Nicole DeWitt, and Nathan David DeWitt; her 2 great-grandchildren, Zachary Chance Tolson and Lillian Jean Prettyman; and many extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her 10 siblings: Lavera Poler, Lela Smith, Charles Learned, Violet Powaukee, Ruby Tanner, Emma “Jan” Baker, Robert Mericle, Judith Anaya, Elizabeth “Betty” Daughtery, and Carolyn Patrick.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service celebrated by Bishop Scott Moffitt of the Calvert Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 50 Clyde Jones Road, off Route 2 in Sunderland, MD, 20689. Interment will be held Friday, October 13, 2023, at the Mole Lake Tribal Cemetery in Crandon, Wisconsin.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvert County Office on Aging, 175 Main Street, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 and Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 628, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.READ LESS