Trevon Akeem Allen

WALDORF, Md. – On June 9 at 7:52 p.m., members of the Narcotics Enforcement Section served a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Dorset Drive in Waldorf.

The warrants were issued as part of an investigation into complaints of drug activity involving Trevon Akeem Allen, 27, of Waldorf.

During the search, over 250 grams of marijuana were recovered as well as drug distribution paraphernalia. A stolen gun was recovered inside the residence.

Detectives also served a search warrant on Allen’s car, which was in a different location, during which they recovered another gun. Allen was charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs, illegal possession of a firearm, transporting a firearm in a vehicle, and other related charges.

On June 10, a judge released Allen from the Charles County Detention Center on the condition he meets the criteria for electronic monitoring.

