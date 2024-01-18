NAS Patuxent River Operating Under Two-Hour Delayed Arrival For Non-Essential Personnel On Friday

PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – NAS Patuxent River has announced it will be open on a 2-hour delayed arrival schedule Friday, January 19, 2024 for non-essential personnel.

Essential personnel must report to work as previously scheduled; Essential Personnel are designated as those performing duties that are critical to the operations of security, emergency management, medical facilities, public safety, and other crucial operations.

Civil service employees designated as non-essential who choose to report to work will be granted admin leave for the hours before the set delayed arrival time. Civil service employees may take a combination of unscheduled leave, telework and/or leave without pay (LWOP) for the entire day. Civil service employees choosing not to use a combination of unscheduled annual leave, telework, and/or LWOP for the entire workday should report 2-hours later than their regular arrival time. Contract employees should contact their company for guidance. Check with your chain of command for specific guidance.

Child Development Center/Child and Youth Programs will open as normal with no delay.

Drivers are reminded to park in groups inside parking lots to aid in snow plowing efforts.