Photo courtesy of the NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – According to NASA, a rocket launch is set for Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The launch is set to take place in Virginia and will be visible to much of the east coast.

The Electron rocket, which is 59 feet tall, from Rocket Lab USA is set to take off between 6 and 8 p.m. from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility.

Mission “Virginia is for Launch Lovers,” will deploy radio frequency satellites for Virginia based geospatial analytics company Hawkeye 360.

According to NASA, the mission will help foster a growing low-Earth space economy.

Visitors will be allowed to view the launch from the Visitor Center at Wallops, which opens at 4 p.m. the day of the launch.

Weather permitting, the launch will be visible for residents throughout much of the East Coast. Some of the best view points will be along Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware’s Atlantic beaches.

NASA will be offering a live stream of the launch here, https://www.rocketlabusa.com/live-stream with an expected 40-minute countdown.

