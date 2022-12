NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – Naval Air Station Patuxent River Announces New Years Holiday Gate Hours:

Holiday Leave Period Tuesday, Dec. 27 – Thursday, Dec. 29

Gate 1: Open 24/7

Gate 2: Open 5:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Gate 3: Open 5:30 a.m. – 9 a.m., and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. (outbound only)

NOTE: No extra lanes open during morning rush hour.

Friday, Dec. 30

Gate 1: Open 24/7

Gate 2: Open 5:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Gate 3: Closed

NOTE: No extra lanes open during morning rush hour.

Saturday, Dec. 31 – Monday, Jan. 2, Holiday/weekend routine

Gate 1: Open 24/7

Gate 2: Closed

Gate 3: Closed

Tuesday, Jan. 3 – Thursday, Jan. 5

Gate 1: Open 24/7

Gate 2: Open 5:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Gate 3: Open 5:30 a.m. – 9 a.m., and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. (outbound only)