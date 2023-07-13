Naval Air Station Patuxent River Environmental Restoration Program Open House Posterboard Session

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md – Want to know more about the Navy’s program to investigate and clean up the environment from hazardous substances and munitions?

The Navy, in coordination with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Maryland Department of the Environment, invites you to attend an open posterboard session. Drop in at any time between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18 at the Lexington Park Public Library (21677 FDR Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD).

You will have an opportunity to talk one-on-one with project team members from the Navy and federal and state agencies; view maps and photos of environmental work at NAS Patuxent River, Webster Field, and NRC Solomons; meet community members serving on the Restoration Advisory Board; and learn about opportunities to stay informed or to participate.

For more information, please contact Patrick Gordon, NAS Patuxent River Public Affairs, at patrick.a.gordon10.civ@us.navy.mil or 301-757-3343.