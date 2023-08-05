Navy Aerial Targets Team Welcomes New Leader

Rear Adm. Stephen Tedford, who oversees the Program Executive Office for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons, observes as Greg Crewse, left, assumes leadership of the Aerial Targets program office from former program manager Don Blottenberger, right, during a change of command ceremony Aug. 1 at Patuxent River, Md. (U.S. Navy photo).

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.–The Navy’s Aerial Targets program office (PMA-208) welcomed a new program manager during a change of command ceremony August 1 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

Rear Adm. Stephen Tedford, Program Executive Officer for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons (PEO (U&W)), presided over the change of command ceremony where Greg Crewse relieved Don Blottenberger, who was recently selected as a Senior Executive Officer and is now the director for NAVAIR’s Engineering and Cyber Warfare Group.

“Don expanded the PMA-208 portfolio by coming up with new and unique ways of using these targets to assist other programs across the portfolio,” Tedford said. “It’s because of Don and his team’s leadership they were able to get it done.”

As PMA-208 program manager, Blottenberger led a geographically dispersed team in the acquisition of subsonic, supersonic, full scale and moving land targets for use in test, training and tactics development of United States Navy (USN) surface and air systems. His team met all operational requirements supporting 84 exercises with 207 targets providing presentations for air-to-air and surface defense capabilities in support of U.S. Navy, Joint Force and international warfighting capabilities.

The new Aerial Targets program manager, Greg Crewse, addresses attendees during remarks at his change of command ceremony Aug. 1 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md. (U.S. Navy photo)

“Targets are enemy cruise missiles. Targets are the best fighter aircraft in the world. Targets travel at blazing speeds. Some leave the speed of sound in the dust. Targets mimic enemy radars and send forth waves of electronic attack,” Blottenberger said. “They put our Navy aircraft and ships to the test, honing the skills of our aviators and surface navy warriors. It has been such an honor to lead this targets community.”

Crewse joins PMA-208 with over 43 years of acquisition experience. He began his Navy career as an air traffic controlman and after completing Officer Candidate Training, he earned his naval aviator wings in 1986. He supported multiple operational tours in both Pacific and Central Commands and completed several staff tours at Pax River including deputy program manager for the EP-3E program and executive assistant to NAVAIR’s commander.

“The PMA-208 team is getting a phenomenal leader behind Don,” Tedford said. “He brings a wealth of experience, a wealth of knowledge, and comes to the table each and every day with noble intent. Greg listens, acts and leads and that is exactly what we need.”

Crewse joined the civilian workforce in 2011 and has supported multiple platforms, including the MQ-4C Triton, EP-E3 and aircrew systems. He most recently served as the deputy program manager for the Navy and Marine Corps’ Multi-Mission Tactical Unmanned Air Systems program office (PMA-266). In this capacity, he provided leadership and oversight for the MQ-8 Fire Scout and the Marine Air-Ground Task Force UAS Expeditionary family of systems.

With more than four decades of acquisition experience, Crewse will lead the team into the next generation of aerial targets, providing continued testing and training for the fleet.

“As I step into this new role, I am humbled by the opportunity to lead this team,” Crewse said. “Our primary objective at PMA-208 is to support the Navy’s combat readiness by developing and delivering threat representative targets for fleet training, testing and evaluation of weapons systems.”