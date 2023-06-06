UPDATE – A Maryland Army National Guard unmanned aircraft system lost contact with the unit causing the chute to automatically deploy before coming down in a wooded area just outside Patuxent River Naval Air Station restricted airspace at about 12:45 p.m. today. No one was injured in the incident and local first responders were on scene.

The RQ-7 Shadow UAS assigned to Detachment 1, Delta Company 278th Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems, was launched from Webster Airfield in St Indigoes, Maryland during the unit’s annual training.

Navy personnel assisted with locating the aircraft, which landed on private property in Scotland, Maryland and Soldiers from the unit are in the process of recovering it.

The MDARNG aviation safety officer has begun the initial investigation and an accident investigation will review all data and evidence related to the incident to determine the cause and prescribe any corrective safety measures.

SCOTLAND, Md. – On June 6, at approximately 1:00 p.m., emergency and military personnel responded to the 49900 block of Fresh Pond Neck Road in Scotland for a reported UAS aircraft crash.

An unmanned aircraft system (UAS) attached to the Maryland Army National Guard that went down outside Webster Field in Scotland, Maryland today shortly before 1 p.m.

According to reports, crews arrived in the area and searched for the UAS aircraft. Fortunately, a local resident video recorded the drone going down with a parachute deployed, which helped crews locate the crash site around 2:16 p.m.

As of now, there have been no fire or injuries reported in connection with the crash.

Personnel remains on the scene as of 2:30 p.m. to recover the Unmanned Aircraft System.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.

