Neighbor Discovers Balcony Apartment Fire In Waldorf

Credit – Office of the State Fire Marshal

WALDORF, Md – The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office investigated an apartment fire early yesterday morning at the 6000 block of New Forest Court. The fire broke out just before 6:56 a.m. and was discovered by a neighbor.

Firefighters arrived and quickly had the fire under control within about 5 minutes.

The fire caused an estimated loss of $2,500 to the structure. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to the preliminary investigation, the fire started on the exterior balcony of the apartment due to improperly discarded smoking materials. The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental.

