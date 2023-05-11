Desean Cobb and Jajuan Malik Cobb

WALDORF, Md. – On May 4 at 2:31 p.m., members of the Neighborhood Enforcement Team were in the area of High Street and St. Ignatius Drive in Waldorf conducting an investigation when they observed a Hyundai, which had been reported stolen from another county.

Officers initiated a traffic stop at which time one occupant jumped out of the car and fled. The driver, Jajuan Malik Cobb, 21, of Waldorf, and a front seat passenger, Desean Cobb, 19, of Waldorf, remained in the car.

Desean Cobb was in possession of a loaded AR pistol with a 30 round magazine. He was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and stolen vehicle charges.

At the time of his arrest, Desean Cobb was already on supervised release in connection with an unrelated criminal charge that occurred previously. He is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center in connection with this case.

Jajuan Cobb was charged with stolen vehicle charges. On May 4, a district court commissioner ordered Jajuan Cobb could be released on personal recognizance. PFC Mayhew is investigating.

