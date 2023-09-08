Nelia Tyler

Nelia Gonzales Tyler, “Nel”, 65, of California, MD, formerly of Olongapo, Philippines, passed away on August 26, 2023 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on March 2, 1958 in Olongapo, Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Amanda Gonzales and the late Francisco Gonzales. Nelia was the loving wife of Pharis Tyler, whom she married in Virginia Beach, VA on December 14, 1984. She is survived by her children, Ian Tyler of California, MD and Ann Schneider of Solomons, MD, as well as her sister, Rosita Gonzales of Olongapo, Philippines, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, Nelia was preceded in death by her siblings, Julieta Toledo and Romea Gonzales.

Nelia graduated from Olongapo City National High School. She moved to St. Mary’s County, MD from San Diego, CA in 1989. Nelia was a custodian for Patuxent River Naval Base for 15 years, retiring in 2012.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 21, 2023 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10:00 AM with Deacon Ammon Ripple officiating. Interment will be private.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.