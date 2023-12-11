New Aldi Opens In Berwyn Heights, Food Distribution Warehouse Now Operating In Landover Mall

Credit: Mike Mozart/Creative Commons

BERWYN HEIGHTS, Md. – A new grocer opened in the area near the University of Maryland, College Park on December 7. 8904 62nd Avenue, just off Greenbelt Road and across from Beltway Plaza Mall, is now the site of an Aldi. The Aldi will be open from 8:30 AM to 8: 30 PM. The first 100 customers on the opening Thursday received a gift card.

“We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in College Park and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping,” said Aldi regional vice president Jeff Baehr.

A Lidl’s is located only about a mile away on Baltimore Avenue. Both Aldi and Lidl’s are targeting the East Coast to expand their grocery chains. There are now 65 Aldi in Maryland and nearly 75 in Virginia.

The Landover Mall, located immediately across from the Commanders’ FedEx Field, has had a vacancy since the Sam’s Club left several years ago. That shell has now been filled by a new warehouse for BKMiller, a distribution warehouse that will service restaurants, convenience stores, vending, and office coffee companies. The warehouse will be open from 6 AM to 5 PM.

This company is loosely affiliated with BK Miller’s, the well-known Clinton alcohol and grocery one-stop shop. The two businesses have been separate for over 20 years.

This area is part of the Blue Line corridor that is expected to receive $400,000 in development projects in coming years.

