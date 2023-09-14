Kings Landing Park

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – Calvert County Parks & Recreation announces new fall hours for Kings Landing Park located at 3255 Kings Landing Road in Huntingtown.

Kings Landing Park had been open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Sept. 11, 2023, the daily hours changed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; these hours will remain in effect until Nov. 4. After Nov. 4, the park will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The last entry permitted to the park is one hour before closing. The pier closes 30 minutes before the park closes. No walk-ins to the park are allowed when the gate is closed.

For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks and follow @CalvertCountyParksandRec on Instagram.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.