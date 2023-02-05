PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County residents can help improve their county government services by participating in a new survey that aims to help officials better understand residents’ priorities, concerns on county services and overall quality of life.

The survey is available at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Survey and asks residents to rate their experience with different aspects of life in Calvert County including housing, education, transportation and public safety.

Feedback will be used by county officials and staff to better identify and understand concerns and enhance the county’s responsiveness to community issues.

Survey responses are confidential and anonymous; however, a respondent may choose to share their email address for follow-up purposes.

The survey will not collect an individual’s name, address or any other personally identifying information.

“Gathering public input is an ongoing process and public surveys are incredibly powerful tools that help us better understand ways we can improve,” said Calvert County Administrator Mark Willis. “Our goal is to achieve a broader reach among county residents so we can make the best decisions for Calvert’s future.”