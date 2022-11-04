No Injuries After Rear-End Collision In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. –  On November 4, 2022 at approximately 3:48 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Patuxent Beach Road in the area of South Patuxent Beach Road.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision with two occupants reportedly injured.

EMS arrived for check-up and both patients signed care refusal on the scene.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

