No Injuries After Roll Over Two-Vehicle Collision On Three Notch Road

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On July 12, at approximately 8:22 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a two-vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Millstone Landing Road.

Crews arrived on the scene and found two vehicles involved with the pickup truck overturned in the roadway.

No occupants were reported trapped or injured. EMS evaluated patients on the scene, all occupants signed care refusals on the scene.

Northbound Three Notch Road was shut down in the area for a short period of time while emergency crews cleared the scene.

The Maryland State Police investigated the collision.

The at fault driver, John Horton (California, MD), was charged with “Driver Failure to Stop at Steady Circular Red Signal” (TA 21-202(h1))

