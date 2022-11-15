No Injuries After Three-Vehicle Collision In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On November 14, 2022 at approximately 10:16 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Patuxent Beach Road at the base of the Thomas Johnson Bridge.

Crews arrived and found three vehicles involved in a rear-end collision.

Three patient care refusals were signed on the scene.

Patuxent Beach Road was closed at base of the Thomas Johnson Bridge for an extended period of time.

