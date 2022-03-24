LEONARDTOWN, Md. – This morning at approximately 7:50 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an occupied school bus on Point Lookout Road in the area of Leonardtown High School.

Crews arrived on the scene and found two vehicles involved, including school bus 541 with over 40 students on board. Reporting a total of 42 patients were evaluated, all signed care refusals on the scene.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

