PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, Md. – Communities surrounding Naval Air Station Patuxent River and Webster Outlying Field are advised that noise-generating nighttime testing events are scheduled to take place late June through July 2023.

Pilots at NAS Patuxent River will be conducting night departures and landings June 27 through July 21, 2023 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Additionally, pilots at Webster Outlying Field will conduct low-altitude helicopter flight test events June 26 through June 30, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 11 pm.

Night testing and training is essential for the precision and safety of our military pilots and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information call 1-866-819-9028. To view all current NAS PAX noise advisories please click the following link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise