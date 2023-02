LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment (CoE) is seeking nominations for the 2022 Sustainability Awards, which recognize St. Mary’s County organizations and residents for outstanding efforts to improve our local environment.

Community members are encouraged to submit nominations for students or schools, restaurants, businesses, non-profits, farms or agricultural organizations, and even individuals or a household that has demonstrated environmental stewardship, resource conservation, innovative or best practices and/or pollution prevention.

Nomination forms are due by 5:00 p.m. on February 28, 2023. Nominations and requests for more information on the awards should be emailed to CoEStMarys@gmail.com.

For more information on the Commission on the Environment, please visit: stmaryscountymd.gov/coe.