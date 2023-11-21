Nominate Exceptional Calvert County Women For The 2024 Outstanding Achievement Awards

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Do you know a woman or girl who makes significant contributions to the local community? The Calvert County Commission for Women is now accepting nominations for its 2024 Outstanding Achievement Awards. Each year, the commission recognizes Calvert County women and girls who are models of outstanding achievement and have made significant contributions to our community.

The nomination form is available online at www.Calvert-Women.org. Completed nominations must be submitted no later than Dec. 15, 2023, by email to CalvertWomen@gmail.com.

There are four award categories: Advocacy : To honor a woman for outstanding leadership, courage, tenacity and effectiveness in supporting policies and practices that improve the lives of Calvert County women or girls.

: To honor a woman for outstanding leadership, courage, tenacity and effectiveness in supporting policies and practices that improve the lives of Calvert County women or girls. Business Leadership : To honor a woman for leadership and effectively implementing business practices that improve the economic status of Calvert County women or girls.

: To honor a woman for leadership and effectively implementing business practices that improve the economic status of Calvert County women or girls. Service : To honor a woman whose service to the community has improved the quality of life for Calvert County women or girls.

: To honor a woman whose service to the community has improved the quality of life for Calvert County women or girls. Woman of Tomorrow: To honor a girl or young woman (age 20 or younger) for effective leadership in the field of advocacy, business or service to the community. Note that the main criterion is the impact on the local community, not academics. To qualify for selection, a nominee must Have been a resident of Calvert County for at least five years; and

Be age 21 or older for the Advocacy, Business Leadership and Service awards and age 20 or younger for the Woman of Tomorrow.

The Commission for Women will honor awardees at the 21st annual Calvert County Women of the World (WOW) Awards Celebration on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Honorees will receive individual proclamations highlighting their accomplishments and impact from the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners.

For more information, please contact Commission for Women 2024 WOW Event Chair Christy Jones at calvertwomen@gmail.com or 443-684-3360.

The Calvert County Commission for Women is charged with improving opportunities for women and girls by: promoting women’s education and employment; being a voice and advocate for women and girls; identifying and studying relevant issues; being a clearinghouse on issues; and giving recognition to outstanding women and girls.