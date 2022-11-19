Nominate Exceptional Women In Calvert County For The 2023 Outstanding Achievement Awards

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Do you know a woman or girl who makes significant contributions to the local community? The Calvert County Commission for Women is now accepting nominations for its 2023 Outstanding Achievement Awards. Each year, the commission recognizes Calvert County women and girls who are models of outstanding achievement and have made significant contributions to our community.

The nomination form is available online at www.Calvert-Women.org. Completed nominations must be submitted no later than Dec. 15, 2022, by email to CalvertWomen@gmail.com.

There are four award categories:

Advocacy : To honor a woman for outstanding leadership, courage, tenacity and effectiveness in supporting policies and practices that improve the lives of Calvert County women or girls.

: To honor a woman for outstanding leadership, courage, tenacity and effectiveness in supporting policies and practices that improve the lives of Calvert County women or girls. Business Leadership :To honor a woman for leadership and effectively implementing business practices that improve the economic status of Calvert County women or girls.

:To honor a woman for leadership and effectively implementing business practices that improve the economic status of Calvert County women or girls. Service : To honor a woman whose service to community has improved the quality of life for Calvert County women or girls.

: To honor a woman whose service to community has improved the quality of life for Calvert County women or girls. Woman of Tomorrow: To honor a girl or young woman (age 20 or younger) for effective leadership in the field of advocacy, business or service to community. Note that the main criterion is impact on the local community, not academics.

To qualify for selection, a nominee must

Have been a resident of Calvert County for at least five years; and

Be age 21 or older for the Advocacy, Business Leadership and Service awards and age 20 or younger for the Woman of Tomorrow.

The Commission for Women will honor awardees at the 20th annual Calvert County Women of the World (WOW) Awards Celebration on Saturday, March 12, 2023. The event will be held virtually from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in partnership with Calvert Library.

Honorees will receive individual proclamations highlighting their accomplishments and impact from the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners.

