Norman Lester Griffis, 80, of Hughesville, MD, passed away March 4, 2023 in Waldorf, MD.

Norman was born on March 1, 1943 to Berry Lester Griffis and Eva Eufala Smith in Florida. After Norman graduated from high school he joined the United States Air Force.

Norman is survived by his son, Brent Griffis of Big Spring, TX; daughters, Jennifer Rainey of Hughesville, MD, and Delynda Griffis of Big Spring, TX; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

All services are private.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD