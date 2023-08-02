North Beach Senior Center To Reopen After Water Damage

NORTH BEACH, Md. – The North Beach Senior Center will reopen on Thursday, Aug. 3 with normal hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The center temporarily closed on July 10 due to a burst water pipe.

The Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging, thanks residents for their patience and understanding while county staff worked to ensure the building was safe to reopen.

For more information on senior centers and programs offered for Calvert County’s seniors, contact the Office on Aging at 410-535-4606 or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Aging.

