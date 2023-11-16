North Beach Senior Center To Reopen November 20

NORTH BEACH, Md. – The North Beach Senior Center will reopen on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 with normal hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The center temporarily closed on Oct. 16 for preventative maintenance repairs. The Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging, thanks residents for their patience and understanding during the closure.

For those planning to eat lunch at the North Beach Senior Center on Monday, Nov. 20, please call Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606, by noon on Friday, Nov. 17 to reserve your meal.

For more information on senior centers and programs offered for Calvert County’s older adults, contact the Office on Aging at 410-535-4606 or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Aging. Events and weekly menus are also published on the Office on Aging Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyOfficeonAging.

