North Beach Senior Center To Temporarily Close For Repairs

NORTH BEACH, Md. – The Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging, advises residents that the North Beach Senior Center will close temporarily for preventative maintenance repairs, beginning Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. The closure is expected to last through mid- to late-November. A reopening date will be announced when available.

Seniors who receive home delivered meals will continue to receive meal delivery. Those who want to participate in programs or eat lunch at another location are encouraged to attend Calvert Pines and Southern Pines senior centers:

Calvert Pines Senior Center (450 West Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick): 410-535-4606

Southern Pines Senior Center (20 Appeal Lane, Lusby): 410-586-2748

Public transportation is available between North Beach and Calvert Pines Senior Center. Find schedules online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Transportation. For transportation information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2360, or email Transportation@calvertcountymd.gov.

Seniors who live in the northern end of Calvert County who need information and assistance may contact Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606.

For more information on senior centers and programs offered for Calvert County’s seniors, contact the Office on Aging at 410-535-4606 or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Aging.