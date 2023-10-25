Northern High School To Host 'A Business Affair' Event

Credit: Olivia Herrin

OWINGS, Md. – On January 11th, 2024, Northern High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) are hosting their “A Business Affair” event. The event will be an opportunity for any business or entrepreneur to showcase what they have to offer.

Northern High School’s Future Business Leaders of America is a chapter of the national organization preparing students for careers in business through competitive events, conferences, and networking opportunities.

Whether it’s showcasing what you sell or talking to students about business careers and internships this event is a great opportunity to get your business out there. The purpose of the event is to teach students hands-on through partnering with local businesses.

Businesses can also choose to sell and advertise their products at the event.

Project Coordinators, Logan McDonald, Alee Ryon, and Olivia Herrin are planning to partner with several businesses throughout the county to provide “mini” internships- lasting anywhere from a day to a month to students at Northern High School.

Olivia Herrin told The BayNet, “Many other counties in Maryland provide magnet programs within their high schools so students can explore their career aspirations, Calvert County does not provide this (except for the CTA program which only lasts two years and is limited to technical skills) we believe it is important for FBLA to help provide these opportunities.”

Enrollment is still open for all Calvert County businesses and will be open to the Calvert County Community. To enroll your business in this event please contact the FBLA Advisor for Northern High School, Ms. Nancy Wilt-Tassa at wiltn@calvertnet.k12.md.us and be sure to show your support to the Northern High School’s FBLA event!

