VALLEY LEE, Md. – A sewer force main break has resulted in a sanitary sewer overflow in the area of 19880 Piney Point Road, Valley Lee.

This is a new event, in the same location as late yesterday.

Public contact of flood & standing waters in the area of the above address focusing on the ditch line from Hewitt Road to Wise Road should be avoided for ten (10) days.

There is no threat or contamination of the local drinking water supply.

For additional information, please contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301.475.4321 or;

the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission at 301.373.5305.