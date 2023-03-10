Notice To Boaters: Construction Buoys Near Chesapeake Beach

Credit – North Beach Volunteer Fire Department

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The North Beach Volunteer Fire Department has issued a notice to boaters and sailors in Chesapeake Bay. There are currently two construction buoys in the bay off of Chesapeake Beach that may be mistaken for a boat or a person in distress.

The fire department is aware of the objects, and they pose no danger to marine traffic nor are they distressed craft. However, it is still possible for even sharp-eyed observers to mistake the buoys for real emergencies.

The North Beach Volunteer Fire Department appreciates the concern of citizens and believes that citizen action saves lives. They urge everyone to take a moment to identify these buoys to better separate them from real emergencies.

If there is any doubt about a situation call 911.

