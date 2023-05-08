Nurse-Family Services Now Available For First-Time Pregnant Persons In St. Mary's County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is now offering the Nurse­-Family Partnership (NFP) program for St. Mary’s County pregnant persons who are expecting their first baby. This program is free for first-time pregnant persons less than 28 weeks into their pregnancy who also meet the income eligibility criteria to participate in the program.

NFP participants will be connected with a specially trained health department nurse who will provide information and guidance to support a healthy pregnancy and healthy baby. They will receive resources to assist breastfeeding, healthy nutrition, child-developmental milestones, safe-sleep techniques, conflict management, personal development, and more. The NFP nurse will help with referrals for healthcare services, childcare, job training and other support services available in the community. These services will allow the parent to adjust to the heavy demands of responsive parenting and foster a healthy and productive lifestyle for the future.

“Being pregnant and raising a young child is an extraordinarily challenging, exhausting yet precious time in life. Our new Nurse-Family Partnership program reduces the strain of this time period and gives both parent and baby a chance at a healthier life,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “The NFP program resources and the ongoing support of a specially trained nurse will make the challenges of pregnancy and early childhood much easier to navigate.”

For more information about the SMCHD Nurse-Family Partnership program, please call 301-475-4330 or email smchd.maternalchildhealth@maryland.gov.