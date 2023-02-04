Simone Ross

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County (HASMC) announces Simone Ross, MPA as the new Executive Director for the organization. Ross comes to HASMC with more than 20 years of housing, medical, and mental health experience.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve as the second Executive Director in the history of this organization,” Ross shared. “The sands of housing are shifting in St. Mary’s County, and I am excited to roll my sleeves up and get to work!”

Ross previously served as the Director of the Tenant Interim Lease Program and Acting Assistant Commissioner of Co-op Readiness and Technical Services for the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development. In this role, she oversaw 99 buildings, 87 tenant associations, and 1,523 residential and commercial units. Ross has also managed multiple supportive housing programs, Department of Human Services contracted shelters, affordable housing projects, scatter site programs, and other human service initiatives.

“Access to housing and preservation of sustainable communities is essential,” said Commissioner President, James Randy Guy. “On behalf of the Commissioners and county government, I am pleased to welcome Ms. Ross to St. Mary’s. We look forward to working with her and are confident her experience will benefit the Housing Authority and our residents.”

Following the retirement of long-time HASMC Executive Director, Dennis Nicholson, the organization launched an exhaustive and competitive nationwide search.

“We are so pleased to welcome Simone to St. Mary’s County. Simone brings the energy, enthusiasm, and experience that this job demands,” remarked Tina Dean, HASMC Chair.

Ross holds a master’s in public administration from Metropolitan College of New York. In 2019 she received the City Council Citation for Philanthropy and Community Service from Councilmember Farah Louis as well as the Brooklyn Borough President Citation for Housing and Community Development from now NYC Mayor, Eric Adams. She also received the Women’s Empowerment award that same year.