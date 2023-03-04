WALDORF, Md – On March 4 2023, at approximately 4:29 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Mattawoman Beantown Rd in the area of Polar Hill Rd.

Crews arrived on scene and found a single vehicle overturned off of the roadway.

Upon arrival, crews reported one occupant was ejected from the vehicle.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC for the patient, but couldn’t be flown out due to the weather.

The MEDEVAC was cancelled and the patient was transported to Capital Regional Medical Center.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at News@thebaynet.com