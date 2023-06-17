LEONARDTOWN, Md – On June 17, 2023 at approximately 2:30 p.m. police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle collision in Leonardtown in the area of Point Lookout Rd.

Crews arrived on scene to find one vehicle with the roof collapsed. Crews attempted to remove the roof but were unable due to a cable laying across it.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC to the scene. A landing zone was established for Maryland State Trooper 2 at a field across from Chingville Rd.

SMECO was requested to the scene to remove the cable laying across the vehicle.



The passenger door was removed from the vehicle and crews are working to remove the dash off of the patient.



The female patient is being extricated currently at 4:05 p.m. The female patient was transported to a local trauma center.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at News@thebaynet.com