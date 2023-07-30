MECHANICSVILLE, Md – On July 29, 2023 at approximately 6:18 p.m., numerous rescue boats from multiple counties reported to Mechanicsville off of Trent Hall Rd in the Patuxent River for reports of an overturned jet ski operator missing.

It was reported that DNR and the Coast Guard were contacted.

Due to the weather rescue boats are experiencing severe storm conditions and are waiting to resume when the storm passes over.

The jet ski was located off of Queen Tree Rd and the search area was turned over to DNR.

We will provide updates as they become available.

