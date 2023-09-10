NEWBURG, Md – On September 10, 2023 at approximately 11:17 a.m., units responded to a motor vehicle collision leaving one vehicle in the woods on Rock Point Rd in the area of Squier Landing Place.

It was reported the vehicle went off the roadway into the woods leaving crews unable to get to the vehicle or get the occupant out of the vehicle.

Crews were eventually able to get the occupant extricated out of the vehicle.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC to the scene due to the life-threatening injuries the occupant sustained.

Due to the weather conditions Maryland State Police Aviation requested helicopters to be grounded. The patient was then transported by ground to Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg VA.

We will provide updates as they become available.

