Occupants Injured After T-Bone Collision In Hollywood; One Flown To Trauma Center

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On August 7, 2023 at approximately 3:51 p.m., emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident on St. John’s Road near Sandy Bottom Road.

According to reports, two vehicles were involved in a T-bone collision, resulting in injuries to multiple occupants. Upon arrival, crews evaluated the patients and transported one to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. A MEDEVAC was requested for a patient that was transported to St. Mary’s Airport to meet MSP Trooper 7. The patient was flown to UM Capital Region Trauma Center for treatment.

St. John’s Road is shut down in the area of the crash as of 4:30 p.m.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

