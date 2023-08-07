Occupants Injured After T-Bone Collision In Hollywood; One Flown To Trauma Center

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On August 7, 2023 at approximately 3:51 p.m., emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident on St. John’s Road near Sandy Bottom Road.
According to reports, two vehicles were involved in a T-bone collision, resulting in injuries to multiple occupants. Upon arrival, crews evaluated the patients and transported one to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. A MEDEVAC was requested for a patient that was transported to St. Mary’s Airport to meet MSP Trooper 7. The patient was flown to UM Capital Region Trauma Center for treatment.
St. John’s Road is shut down in the area of the crash as of 4:30 p.m.
We will continue to provide updates as they become available.
Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com
I don’t know who is at fault in this but I do know that many people continually fail to stop when they are making a right coming out of Sandy Bottom on to St. Johns road and people coming in St. Johns and making a left into Sandy Bottom seem to think they have the right-of-way and turn right in front of east bound vehicles on St. Johns.
Leave a comment