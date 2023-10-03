October Is Maryland Horse Month

Photo by Mikayla Storms on Unsplash

MARYLAND – Governor Wes Moore has proclaimed October as Maryland Horse Month. The Maryland horse industry has an annual economic impact of $2.1 billion and Maryland has more horses per square mile than any other state. Several events are planned for the month including the Maryland 5-star at Fair Hill. It brings competitors from all across the U.S. and around the world. It takes place in Elkton from October 19th to 22nd.

Happening right now through October 8th is one of the largest horse shows in the country. The Capital Challenge Horse Show is happening at the Prince George’s Equestrian Center in Upper Marlboro. Other events include the Jim McKay Maryland Million horse race at Laurel Park Racetrack on October 14th and the Washington International Horse Show from October 23rd-29th also at the Prince George’s Equestrian Center.

