Officer Apprehends Fleeing Suspect In Stolen Car And Recovers Loaded Handgun

WALDORF, Md. – On October 16 at 3:27 p.m., a patrol officer responded to Western Parkway in Waldorf after a vehicle owner called 9-1-1 and reported seeing their car, which had been reported stolen earlier in the day, in the area. The officer observed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, but the driver fled.

The driver struck a curb and jumped out of the car, which was still in motion. The vehicle continued going forward without a driver on Western Parkway and subsequently struck a curb, disabling it. No one was injured.

The officer pursued the suspect on foot into a wooded area where he saw that the suspect was holding a gun. The officer ordered the suspect to stop, but the suspect refused to comply. The officer then utilized a Taser and the suspect was taken into custody.

A check revealed the suspect is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction for crimes of violence. In accordance with Agency policy after the deployment of a Taser, the suspect was transported to a hospital where he was checked and released.

Dion Tevon McBeth, 25, of Upper Marlboro, was transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he was charged with motor vehicle theft, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and other related charges. He is currently being held without bond. Officer Gordon is investigating.

