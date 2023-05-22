GLEN BURNIE, Md. – An officer was flagged down by a citizen on May 20, 2023, at approximately 12:05 p.m. to report a road rage incident that took place on Ritchie Highway at Norman Road. According to the victim, the suspect, who was operating a green ATV, cut them off in traffic, leading to an argument between the two parties.

During the dispute, the suspect reportedly pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the victim. The suspect, described as a Latino male wearing a black helmet, then fled the scene on the ATV.

Police from the Northern District are currently investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information regarding the suspect to contact them at 410-222-6135 or via the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

The police have not released any further information regarding the incident at this time.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com