Officer Keegan Dunn named First Responder of the Year for 2022 by the Sons of the American Legion Harry White Wilmer Post 82.

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is pleased to announce that Officer Keegan Dunn was named First Responder of the Year for 2022 by the Sons of the American Legion Harry White Wilmer Post 82. Officer Dunn began his career at the CCSO in April of 2022, and has since served in the Patrol Operations Division. Officer Dunn was selected by the Sons of the American Legion for this prestigious award as a result of his actions in the following incident:

On August 17, 2022, officers responded to the area of Smallwood Drive and McDaniel Road for the report of a male subject who had just stolen a firearm from a family member and fled on foot. The family indicated that the subject was suffering from a mental health episode and was concerned for his safety. While responding, Officer Dunn located the subject on foot. As Dunn exited his vehicle in pursuit of the man, he saw the handgun in the subject’s waistband and took immediate action to detain him. A struggle ensued, but ultimately Officer Dunn apprehended the man safely and officers were able to get him the help he needed.

For his heroic efforts in safely apprehending an armed subject suffering from a mental health episode, putting his own life at risk and potentially saving others, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office presented Officer Dunn with the Meritorious Service Award in November of 2022.

“Officer Dunn’s quick actions and sound judgement that day prevented potential harm to the armed man, officers, and others,” said Sheriff Berry. “Each and every day our officers respond to incidents in which they could be putting their lives on the line. I commend Officer Dunn and all of our officers for their selfless service to Charles County, and I thank the Sons of the American Legion for continuing to recognize their efforts.”

