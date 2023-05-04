Demonte Justin Blackwell

WALDORF, Md. – On April 29 at 11:05 p.m., a patrol officer initiated traffic stop in the area of St. Charles Parkway and Kintore Road after observing a traffic violation. Upon contacting the occupants, the officer detected a strong odor of cannabis.

Further investigation revealed a loaded firearm in possession of the passenger as well as suspected cannabis. Demonte Justin Blackwell, 26, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and other related charges.

On April 30, a district court commissioner ordered Blackwell could be released from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance. Cpl. Morrison is investigating.

