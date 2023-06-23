Officer Recovers Suspected Cannabis And Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop In Waldorf

Luis Manuel Nieto

WALDORF, Md. – On June 22 at 7:21 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Smallwood Drive and Old Washington Road in Waldorf. As the officer approached the driver, he detected the strong odor of burnt cannabis. Further investigation revealed suspected cannabis and a loaded firearm inside the vehicle.

The driver, Luis Manuel Nieto, 28, of Florida, was charged with transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle. On June 23, a district court commissioner ordered Nieto could be released on a $3,000 unsecured bond. Officer Brown is investigating.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.