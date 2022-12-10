Deshawn Grant

WALDORF, Md. – On December 3, a business owner in the 11700 block of Vernon Road in Waldorf observed a man using tools to break into the fenced rear storage lot of the business.

The suspect fled on foot prior to officers’ arrival but was located nearby a short time later. Deshawn Grant, 34, was found to be in possession of burglary tools and was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary.

On December 4, a judge ordered Grant could be released from the Charles County Detention Center as long as he meets the conditions for electronic monitoring. Officer B. Weinmann investigated.

