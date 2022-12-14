WALDORF, Md. – On December 12 at 12:53 p.m., a twelve year old victim was walking home in the Meadows at White Oak neighborhood in Waldorf when a man began to follow her in his vehicle and yell out of the window for her to get into his car.
After the victim ignored the suspect, he continued to tell her to get into his car and told her that he was a friend of the family.
The victim was able to get home and inside her residence where she notified her parents.
The parents, who saw the accused outside, contacted the police and provided a vehicle description. The suspect fled the area but an officer who was nearby located and stopped the suspect vehicle.
While investigating the attempted kidnapping complaint, the driver was suspected to be operating the vehicle under the influence. Lamar Anthony Green, 43 of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and attempted kidnapping.
Detectives are seeking information from the public regarding incidents that Lamar Green (pictured) may have been involved in order to determine if there are additional victims.
Green drives a silver 2008 Chevrolet Malibu, similar to the car in the picture.
Anyone with information or who believes they or their child may have been a victim of an attempted kidnapping is asked to contact Detective R. Horrocks at horrocksr@ccso.us or 301-609-6546.
Didn’t this happen before with the same exact persons….?????
I say: An automatic 5 years in jail for that! Can you imagine if that sicko actually got hold of that poor child?
My street is pretty long so I see kids walking a long way home every week, after getting off of the bus, and it bothers me how the bus route planners don’t seem to take that into consideration. My suggestion is to make the bus stops more appropriate to where most of the kids actually live so as to keep this type of evil away from them.
