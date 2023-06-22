Officers De-escalate Dangerous Situation In Parking Lot Of Busy Store

WALDORF, Md. – On June 20 at 7:42 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of a business in the 3300 block of Western Parkway for the report of a woman armed with a large butcher knife and threatening to harm herself.

When officers arrived, they were able to de-escalate the situation and talk the woman into putting the knife down. Officers were able to take the woman into custody and she was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

The CCSO continuously advances training and awareness of handling calls for service relating to mental health to help officers defuse and de-escalate problems associated with emotional distress or mental illness.

For more information regarding the Agency’s commitment to crisis intervention training, please click on this link: Crisis Intervention Training.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.