James Keith Hare

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On December 6 at 11:43 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Edgewood Road in Bryans Road for the report of a burglary in progress.

The victim advised that she observed a man on her home surveillance system tampering with one of the cameras which was pointed toward her shed in the backyard.

The suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival but it was discovered the shed had been broken into. The doorframe had been damaged, and a dirt bike had been removed from the shed.

Through investigation, James Keith Hare, 34 of Bryans Road, was developed as a suspect.

Officers located Hare at his residence and took him into custody for an unrelated arrest warrant.

Further investigation revealed that Hare was involved in the burglary and attempted theft of the dirt bike on Edgewood Road.

Hare was charged with burglary, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, trespassing, and malicious destruction of property.

On December 8, a judge ordered Hare could be released from the Charles County Detention Center as long as he meets the conditions for electronic monitoring.

PFC K. Barry and Det. J. Sapienza investigated.