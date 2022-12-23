Officers Investigate Suspicious Vehicle And Locate Loaded Guns, Drug Paraphernalia

Louis Eugene Messineo, Terry Ashly Windsor, Jr., and James Sidney Belt

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On December 20 at 4:55 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pomonkey Creek Place in Bryans Road for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and observed drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Further investigation revealed the driver, James Sidney Belt, 34 of Washington, D.C., was in possession of a loaded handgun, which was later determined to be stolen. Belt is prohibited from possessing firearms. A passenger, Louis Eugene Messineo, 54 of Mechanicsville, was in possession of a loaded handgun. Messineo is also prohibited from possessing firearms. The third occupant, Terry Ashly Windsor, Jr., 31 with no fixed address, was in possession of drug paraphernalia. A search of the vehicle yielded numerous packages containing suspected controlled dangerous substances and additional drug paraphernalia. All three occupants were arrested.

James Belt was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a stolen firearm, and other related firearm charges. Louis Messineo was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, firearm possession with a felony conviction, and related firearm charges. Both Belt and Messineo are currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Terry Windsor was charged with possession of CDS. On December 21, a District Court Commissioner ordered that Windsor could be released on personal recognizance. PFC R. Welch investigated.