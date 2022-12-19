Officers Recognized And Honored For Preventing Impaired Driving In Calvert County

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announced that Calvert County is participating in the Designated Driver Campaign from Dec. 1, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023.

The Designated Driver Campaign provides a unique opportunity for Calvert County restaurants, clubs, bars and civic/service organizations to promote and encourage having a celebration plan in place, such as a designated driver, during holiday festivities.

Citizens are urged to choose a designated driver for any upcoming holiday parties they may attend and not provide alcohol to those under the age of 21.

As part of this designation, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies and Maryland State Troopers were recognized and honored for their role in preventing impaired driving in Calvert County.