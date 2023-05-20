WALDORF, Md. – On May 16 at 1:07 p.m., officers were patrolling the 3500 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf when they observed two occupied Hyundai vehicles in the parking lot of a business. A computer check revealed both cars were reported stolen in nearby jurisdictions. Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the drivers sped off. Simultaneously, as officers followed the stolen cars, a 9-1-1 call was received that a group of suspects had, moments earlier, entered a business at St. Charles Towne Center and stole merchandise. The description of the suspects’ vehicles matched the two stolen cars the officers were attempting to stop.

The suspects fled to the Smallwood Park and Ride where they got out of the cars and attempted to hide; however, they were apprehended without further incident. Two adults and four juveniles were arrested. The adults, Deshaun Deamonte Whitaker, 18, of Washington, D.C., and Vincent Lee Alston, 21, of Washington, D.C. were charged with theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and rogue and vagabond. On May 18, a judge released Whitaker on $2,000 unsecured bond. Alston is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

The four juveniles were charged on a Juvenile Offense Report with theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and were set to be released to an adult guardian; however, that guardian and two other females arrived at the police station in what appeared to be another stolen car which drove away after they were dropped off. After taking custody of the juveniles, the three females and teens walked away on foot. Officers began searching the area for the vehicle in which the females arrived, locating it on a nearby street. Officers initiated an investigation after observing the steering column had significant damage and the back window was broken out. The officer ordered everyone to exit the vehicle at which time the driver fled, nearly striking one of the officers and pinning him between shrubs and the stolen car. The driver was able to continue driving a short distance away where all of the occupants jumped out of the vehicle. That vehicle was later confirmed stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction.

The driver, Anthony Matthew Stewart, 19, of Washington, D.C., was apprehended after a brief foot chase and was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and providing a false name. Stewart was also found to have active unrelated arrest warrants. Three juveniles were also apprehended including a 16-year-old male who had active arrest warrants, a 13-year-old female who was reported missing from a nearby county; and another juvenile. They were charged with theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and other related charges. The three females who arrived to the police station in the stolen car were also charged. Carlisa Monnae Blackeney, 18, of Washington, D.C., and Mahkiyh McQuinn-Woodly, 18, of Hagerstown, and a juvenile female were arrested and charged with theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, providing a false name, and rogue and vagabond. The occupants in all three vehicles are known to each other. On May 17, a judge released Blakeney and McQuinn-Woodly from the Charles County Detention Center on a $2,000 unsecured bond. Stewart is being held at the Charles County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. Officers Morrison and Gordon are investigating.

Vincent Lee Alston

Deshaun Deamonte Whitaker

Anthony Matthew Stewart

Mahkiyh McQuinn-Woodly