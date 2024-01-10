Demetrius Devon Lattisaw

WALDORF, Md. – On January 8 at 2:27 a.m., patrol officers initiated a traffic stop in the 3000 block of October Place.

Upon approaching the car, officers observed two males and a female inside. They also observed suspected drugs in the vehicle and what appeared to be a firearm protruding from under the driver’s seat.

Further investigation revealed a large quantity of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded firearm, which had been reported stolen, under the driver’s seat. The driver, Demetrius Devon Lattisaw, age 29, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute drugs, possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm due to a previous conviction, and other related firearms charges.

On January 9, a judge ordered Lattisaw to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Officer Brown is continuing to investigate.

